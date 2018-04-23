Clinton 6, Wisconsin 2
Clinton;000;005;001;--;6;8;1
Wisconsin;000;000;002;--;2;8;1
Oliver Jaskie, Clay Chandler (8) and Nick Thurman. Alec Bettinger, Jenri Montas (6), Matt Hardy (8) and Payton Henry. WP -- Oliver Jaskie (1-0). LP -- Alec Bettinger (0-2). Two or more hits -- Clinton, Johnny Adams; Wisconsin, KJ Harrison. 2B -- Clinton, Jack Larsen, Johnny Adams; Wisconsin, KJ Harrison, Gilbert Lara. 3B -- Wisconsin, Demi Orimoloye. HR -- Clinton, Eugene Helder; Wisconsin, Pat McInerney. RBI -- Clinton, Jack Larsen 3, Ryan Costello, Eugene Helder; Wisconsin, Pat McInerney, Gilbert Lara
Records -- Clinton 11-3, Wisconsin 3-14
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.