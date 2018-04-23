Clinton 6, Wisconsin 2

Clinton;000;005;001;--;6;8;1

Wisconsin;000;000;002;--;2;8;1

Oliver Jaskie, Clay Chandler (8) and Nick Thurman. Alec Bettinger, Jenri Montas (6), Matt Hardy (8) and Payton Henry. WP -- Oliver Jaskie (1-0). LP -- Alec Bettinger (0-2). Two or more hits -- Clinton, Johnny Adams; Wisconsin, KJ Harrison. 2B -- Clinton, Jack Larsen, Johnny Adams; Wisconsin, KJ Harrison, Gilbert Lara. 3B -- Wisconsin, Demi Orimoloye. HR -- Clinton, Eugene Helder; Wisconsin, Pat McInerney. RBI -- Clinton, Jack Larsen 3, Ryan Costello, Eugene Helder; Wisconsin, Pat McInerney, Gilbert Lara

Records -- Clinton 11-3, Wisconsin 3-14

