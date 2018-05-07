Iowa Lottery officials say a ticket bought at a convenience store in Davenport is worth nearly $4.4 million.
The ticket matched the six numbers in Saturday's Lotto America drawing: 8-15-18-32-45 and the Star Ball number of 1. The ticket was generated free when the person bought a Powerball ticket at the store as part of an Iowa Lottery promotion for May.
The odds of winning the jackpot in Lotto America are around 1 in 26 million, with the odds of about 1 in 292.2 million of winning the Powerball jackpot and about 1 in 302.6 million of winning the Mega Millions jackpot.
Jackpot prizes must be claimed at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.
