Davenport police are investigating two shootings reported in less than six hours.
Officers responded to a call shortly before 1 a.m. Monday to the 2600 block of West Central Park Avenue for a report of a man who had been shot.
Police say that preliminary information indicates that the man was involved in a physical altercation with another person, which escalated into shots being fired.
The unnamed Davenport man, who suffered serious injuries, was transported by Medic to a local hospital. His exact condition was not known Monday.
No other injuries were reported. No other information was released Monday as police continue to investigate the shooting.
At 8:03 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a shots fired call at 3rd and Sturdevant streets.
Officers canvassed the area and found several shell casings. One vehicle and one residence was damaged as a result of the gunfire.
There were no report of injuries or other damage.
Detectives are following up on the incident.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola."
