All day Saturday, family, friends and even total strangers came to congratulate Kevin McKee.
The Public House in Davenport threw a welcome home party for McKee, who won his second gold Paralympic medal last month when the U.S. sled hockey team beat Canada 2-1 in overtime in Gangeung, South Korea. The bar was full of American flags and jerseys to celebrate the Davenport native's achievement.
"The support is awesome. I love being able to come back and share it with other people," McKee said. "I know so many people watched me back here and back home. Just to come show them the medal and appreciate that they've backed me over the years, it's cool to see all the support."
McKee and the U.S. team cruised through the tournament up until the gold medal game, falling behind 1-0 in the first period. Canada led nearly the entire way before Declan Farmer scored with 37 seconds left. Farmer also scored the winning goal in overtime.
The comeback almost never happened as Rob Armstrong skated down the right side and had a look at an empty net that would have likely iced the game.
"I was on the ice and the guy went right past me because one of my teammates said that he had him," McKee said. "So I was nervous, like, oh my God, did I just blow this?"
But Armstrong fired a shot off the post and the U.S. had extra life.
One the ensuing rush, McKee had a look to tie it, but the puck rolled off his stick, right to Farmer for the equalizer.
"I went down and (Brody Roybal) made a pass over, and it just went off my stick, I almost had it, I was getting ready to shoot," McKee said. "Then I saw Declan was coming over to snag it, and I knew right away when that kid grabbed it he was going to finish because he's the best player in the world."
Farmer scored 3:03 into the overtime period to give the U.S. its third straight gold medal and fourth overall.
"When we got that (tying) goal, we knew we could do it," McKee said. "We knew someone was going to get it. We had the talent to do it."
McKee won his first gold medal four years ago in Sochi, Russia, but was sitting in the stands for the gold medal game against Russia. He spent the last four years using that as motivation for these Paralympics.
He didn't miss a game and finished the tournament with two goals and six assists, including the tally on that crucial late goal.
"I think all the hard work definitely paid off," McKee said. "Of course I would have liked to have a couple more goals, missed a couple here and there, but that's just part of the game. The end goal we got so that's all that matters."
McKee has been part of a noticeable growth in the sport and the Paralympics in general. McKee said that when he first got involved, he had to explain to people the difference between the Paralympics and Special Olympics.
Last month, NBC covered more of the Games than ever before, and now McKee, who was born with caudal regression syndrome, is finding more and more people are recognizing him and the other Paralympians with every cycle. Events like Saturday's just speak to that growth.
"It's unbelievable, can't even put it into words," McKee's father, Brian, said. "From what we anticipated and what we were told with his situation when he was born, we were ready to accept it. But over the years, and even when he was little working with him, the distance he's come, is just phenomenal, and I've got to give the credit to him. He's been 100 percent dedicated, and the USA hockey team has probably been the best motivator for him as a young man."
McKee, 28, just recently moved back to the Quad-Cities to work with his father but doesn't see his playing career ending anytime soon. He'll be going to the White House at the end of the month and would like to have a run at another gold medal in four years.
"I would like to go for another," he said. "Technically I have to try out for four more years each year, but I think I can probably do it. ... I just love being around (all the other guys on my team). ... That definitely keeps my drive, and I look forward now to going to another camp."
