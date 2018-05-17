Quad-Cities 2, Cedar Rapids 1
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Cedar Rapids
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Meyers cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Baddoo cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Shaver 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lewis ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Papierski c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kirilloff rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Sierra 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Carrier lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Adams 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bechtold 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|De La Cruz rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Miranda 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Julks dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|a- Jean Carlos Arias ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Bohanek ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rortvedt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lacriox lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Banuelos dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|b- Trey Cabbage ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ben Rodriguez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|31
|1
|3
|1
|Quad-Cities
|000
|000
|200
|--
|2
|5
|1
|Cedar Rapids
|000
|000
|010
|--
|1
|3
|1
E -- Sierra (3), Rodriguez (4). DP -- QC 0, CR 2. LOB -- QC 3, CR 7. 2B -- Meyers (9). HR -- Julks (4). SB -- Bohanek (6), Baddoo (10).
|Quad-Cities
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Mushinski
|5.0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Rodriguez (W, 1-0)
|4.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Cedar Rapids
|Ober
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Suniaga (L, 2-1)
|2.0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Finkel
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP -- Baddoo (by Mushinski). WP -- Mushinski. U -- Ben Rosen, Phil Bando. T -- 2:28. A -- 2,322.
Clinton 7, Peoria 2
Clinton;100;202;020;--;7;11;0
Peoria;000;100;001;--;2;11;1
Nick Wells, Scott Boches (7), Matt Clancy (9) and Nick Thurman; Zach Prendergast, Levi MaVorhis (7), Bryan Dobanski (9) and Dennis Ortega. WP -- Wells (3-2). LP -- Prendergast (4-2). Two or more hits -- Clinton, Dimas Ojeda 4, Ariel Sandoval 3; Peoria, Ortega, Zach Kirtley, Elehuris Montero. 2B -- Clinton, Sandoval 2; Peoria, Montero. 3B -- Clinton, Sandoval, Joesph Rosa. HR -- Clinton, Ryan Costello. RBIs -- Clinton, Ojeda 2, Costello 2, Jack Larsen, Eugene Helder; Peoria, Kirtley, Matt Fiedler
