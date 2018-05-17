Quad-Cities 2, Cedar Rapids 1

Quad-Cities abrhbiCedar Rapids abrhbi
 Meyers  cf 4 0  2 0 Baddoo cf 2 1 0 0
 Shaver  3b 4 0  1 0 Lewis ss 4 0 0 0
 Papierski c 4 0 0 0 Kirilloff rf 4 0 2 0
 Sierra 2b 4 0 0 0 Carrier lf 4 0 0 0
 Adams 1b 4 0 0  0 Bechtold 3b 4 0  0 0 
 De La Cruz rf 2 1 0 0 Miranda 2b 2 0 0 0
 Julks dh 3 1 1 2 a- Jean Carlos Arias ph 1 0 1 0
 Bohanek ss 3 0 1 0 Rortvedt c 3 0 0 0
 Lacriox lf 3 0 0 0 Banuelos dh 3 0 0 0
      b- Trey Cabbage ph-dh 1 0 0 0
      Ben Rodriguez 1b 3 0 0 0
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals 31252Totals 31 13 1
Quad-Cities 000000200--251
Cedar Rapids 000000010--131

-- Sierra (3), Rodriguez (4). DP -- QC 0, CR 2. LOB -- QC 3, CR 7. 2B -- Meyers (9). HR -- Julks (4). SB -- Bohanek (6), Baddoo (10).

Quad-Citiesiphrerbbso
Mushinski 5.0 1 0 0 2 5
Rodriguez (W, 1-0) 4.0 2 1 1 1 6
Cedar Rapids      
Ober 6.0 3 0 0 0 4
Suniaga (L, 2-1) 2.0 2 2 2 1 1
Finkel 1.0 0 0 0 0 1
       
       
       
       
       
       
       

HBP -- Baddoo (by Mushinski). WP -- Mushinski. U -- Ben Rosen, Phil Bando. -- 2:28. -- 2,322.

Clinton 7, Peoria 2

Clinton;100;202;020;--;7;11;0

Peoria;000;100;001;--;2;11;1

Nick Wells, Scott Boches (7), Matt Clancy (9) and Nick Thurman; Zach Prendergast, Levi MaVorhis (7), Bryan Dobanski (9) and Dennis Ortega. WP -- Wells (3-2). LP -- Prendergast (4-2). Two or more hits -- Clinton, Dimas Ojeda 4, Ariel Sandoval 3; Peoria, Ortega, Zach Kirtley, Elehuris Montero. 2B -- Clinton, Sandoval 2; Peoria, Montero. 3B -- Clinton, Sandoval, Joesph Rosa. HR -- Clinton, Ryan Costello. RBIs -- Clinton, Ojeda 2, Costello 2, Jack Larsen, Eugene Helder; Peoria, Kirtley, Matt Fiedler

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments