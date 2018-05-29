Quad-Cities 4, Clinton 2
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Clinton
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Meyers CF
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Boyd 2B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arauz 2B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ojeda LF
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Julks LF
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Sandoval DH
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sierra SS
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Larsen RF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Adams 1B
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Adams SS
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Castro C
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Costello 1B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Shaver 3B
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Helder 3B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|De La Cruz RF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Thurman C
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Garcia DH
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cooke CF
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Rosa PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|36
|4
|13
|4
|Totals
|35
|2
|6
|0
|Quad-Cities
|
|000
|112
|000
|--
|4
|13
|2
|Clinton
|
|020
|000
|000
|--
|2
|6
|0
E -- Shaver (2). DP -- Quad-Cities 0, Clinton 4. LOB -- Quad-Cities 5, Clinton 9. 2B -- Adams (2), Julks (9); Cooke (4), Jo. Adams (10). HR -- Shaver (6), Sierra (3).
|Quad-Cities
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Patrick Sandoval
|5.0
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|Cesar Rosado
|4.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Clinton
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Raymond Kerr
|5.1
|11
|4
|4
|0
|4
|Kyle Wilcox
|2.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Matt Clancy
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HBP -- Boyd (Rosado). WP -- Sandoval. U -- Ben Rosen. T -- 2:37.
