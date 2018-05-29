Quad-Cities 4, Clinton 2

Quad-CitiesabrhbiClintonabrhbi
Meyers CF Boyd 2B 
Arauz 2B Ojeda LF
Julks LF Sandoval DH 
Sierra SS Larsen RF
Adams 1B Adams SS 
Castro C Costello 1B 
Shaver 3B Helder 3B 
De La Cruz RF Thurman C 
Garcia DH Cooke CF 
     Rosa PH 
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals36 13 Totals35 
Quad-Cities 000112000--413 
Clinton 020000000--26

-- Shaver (2). DP -- Quad-Cities 0, Clinton 4. LOB -- Quad-Cities 5, Clinton 9. 2B -- Adams (2), Julks (9); Cooke (4), Jo. Adams (10). HR -- Shaver (6), Sierra (3).

Quad-Citiesiphrerbbso
Patrick Sandoval5.0
Cesar Rosado 4.0 
       
Clinton       
Raymond Kerr5.1 11 
Kyle Wilcox 2.2 
Matt Clancy 1.0 
       
       
       
       
       
       

HBP -- Boyd (Rosado). WP -- Sandoval. U -- Ben Rosen. -- 2:37.

 

