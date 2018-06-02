Clinton 5, Peoria 0

Peoria;000;000;000;--;0;6;1

Clinton;020;030;00x;--;5;6;0

Clay Chandler, Sam Delaplane (7) and Nick Thurman. Johan Oviedo, Andrew Summerville (5), CJ Saylor (7) and Dennis Ortega. WP -- Clay Chandler (2-1). LP -- Johan Oviedo (1-5). Two or more hits -- Peoria, Zach Kirtley. 2B -- Peoria, Bryce Denton, Jose Martinez; Clinton, Eugene Helder. 3B -- Peoria, Zach Kirtley; Clinton, Ariel Sandoval. RBI -- Clinton, Dimas Ojeda, Nick Thurman, Louis Boyd

Records -- Peoria (31-25), Clinton (31-24) 

