Midwest League
Quad-Cities 8, Lake County 1
|Lake Co
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Meyers cf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|Clement ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arauz 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Jones 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sierra ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Vicente c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|DeLaCruz rf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Rodriguz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Castro c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Wade cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Shaver 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Contu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bohanek 3b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Isaacs lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lacroix lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Friis 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Julks dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|Totals
|30
|8
|8
|8
|Lake County
|010
|000
|000
|--
|1
|Quad-Cities
|000
|002
|24x
|--
|8
E -- Cantu (4); De La Cruz (3). DP -- Lake County 1; Quad-Cities 1. LOB -- Lake County 7; Quad-Cities 7. 2B -- Cantu (6); Meyers 2 (7). SB -- Isaacs (9), Wade (6); De La Cruz (2). CS -- Castro (1). SF -- De La Cruz (2).
|Lake County
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Perez (L, 1-3)
|5.2
|3
|2
|2
|5
|5
|Clemmer
|1.1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Teaney
|0.2
|1
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Arias
|0.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Quad-Cities
|Mushinski
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|5
|6
|Aquino (W, 1-0)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Paredes (S, 2)
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
BK -- Mushinski. U -- Trevor Dannegger, Jake Bruner. T -- 3:07. A -- 3,456.
South Bend 5, Clinton 1
Clinton;000;000;010;--;1;7;3
South Bend;300;000;020;--;5;8;0
Nick Wells, Adonis De La Cruz (6), Scott Boches (8) and Ryan Scott; Brendon Little, Enrique De Los Rios (6), Brian Glowicki (8) and Miguel Amaya. WP -- Little (2-2). LP -- Wells (2-2). S -- Glowicki (4). Two or more hits -- South Bend, Yeiler Peguero. 2B -- South Bend, Amaya, Austin Filiere. HR -- Clinton, Ariel Sandoval. RBIs -- Clinton, Sandoval; South Bend, Amaya, Brandon Hughes, Nelson Velazquez
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.