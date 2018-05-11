Midwest League

Quad-Cities 8, Lake County 1

Lake CoabrhbiQuad-Citiesabrhbi
Gonzalez rf4000Meyers cf4133
Clement ss3000Arauz 2b4112
Jones 3b4000Sierra ss5011
Vicente c4020DeLaCruz rf2101
Rodriguz dh4000Castro c2110
Wade cf2100Shaver 1b4000
Contu 1b4010Bohanek 3b2200
Isaacs lf2000Lacroix lf3111
Friis 2b2001Julks dh4110
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals29131Totals30888
Lake County 010000000--1  
Quad-Cities 00000224x--8  

E -- Cantu (4); De La Cruz (3). DP -- Lake County 1; Quad-Cities 1. LOB -- Lake County 7; Quad-Cities 7. 2B -- Cantu (6); Meyers 2 (7). SB -- Isaacs (9), Wade (6); De La Cruz (2). CS -- Castro (1). SF -- De La Cruz (2).

Lake Countyiphrerbbso
Perez (L, 1-3)5.232255
Clemmer1.122101
Teaney0.214432
Arias0.120001
Quad-Cities      
Mushinski5.031156
Aquino (W, 1-0)1.000012
Paredes (S, 2)3.000003
       
       
       
       
       

BK -- Mushinski. U -- Trevor Dannegger, Jake Bruner. T -- 3:07. A -- 3,456.

South Bend 5, Clinton 1

Clinton;000;000;010;--;1;7;3

South Bend;300;000;020;--;5;8;0

Nick Wells, Adonis De La Cruz (6), Scott Boches (8) and Ryan Scott; Brendon Little, Enrique De Los Rios (6), Brian Glowicki (8) and Miguel Amaya. WP -- Little (2-2). LP -- Wells (2-2). S -- Glowicki (4). Two or more hits -- South Bend, Yeiler Peguero. 2B -- South Bend, Amaya, Austin Filiere. HR -- Clinton, Ariel Sandoval. RBIs -- Clinton, Sandoval; South Bend, Amaya, Brandon Hughes, Nelson Velazquez

0
0
0
0
0

