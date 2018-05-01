ST. LOUIS — Matt Carpenter homered to start a ninth-inning rally and Yadier Molina ended it with a single to drive in the winning run, lifting the St. Louis Cardinals to a 3-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.
St. Louis snapped a three-game losing streak.
Carpenter tied it at 2 with a leadoff homer off White Sox closer Joakim Soria (0-1). It was Carpenter's 100th career home run and his first since April 10.
With one out, Marcell Ozuna doubled off the right-field wall. Molina then singled to left field to score Ozuna.
Bud Norris (1-0) picked up his first win of the season with a perfect ninth.
The White Sox wasted a good start by James Shields, who pitched six strong innings after giving up a leadoff home run.
Tommy Pham hit a 3-2 fastball off him for a 454-foot home run into the left-field seats. It was his first leadoff homer in his career and the second this season for St. Louis.
Shields retired the next 15 batters before giving up a single to Kolten Wong in the sixth. He allowed just two hits. Shields, who has not won since opening day, struck out four and did not walk a batter.
The White Sox scored twice in the fourth to take the lead. Trayce Thompson and Adam Engel drew one-out walks. After Shields struck out, Yoan Moncada doubled home both runners. His sinking fly ball got past Ozuna, who was trying for shoestring catch.
Michael Wacha pitched five innings in his second career appearance against the White Sox.
Rockies 3, Cubs 1: Charlie Blackmon and David Dahl opened the game with consecutive homers off Kyle Hendricks, and Colorado cooled off the Cubs.
With the wind blowing out on a warm night at Wrigley Field, Nolan Arenado also homered as Colorado stopped a three-game slide. Jon Gray (3-4) pitched seven crisp innings for his second straight win after dropping three in a row.
The Cubs had won a season-high five straight games, scoring three runs or fewer in each one. They got another solid start from Hendricks (2-2), but their recent trouble at the plate finally caught up to them.
The crowd of 40,077 was still finding its seats when Blackmon drove a 3-2 pitch over the wall in center for his 10th of the season. It was his 29th career leadoff homer.
Blackmon's shot snapped a string of 33 2/3 innings for Chicago's rotation without allowing an earned run. It was the first earned run allowed by any pitcher on the Cubs since the seventh inning of Friday's 3-2 victory over Milwaukee.
Dahl then connected a 1-1 pitch, belting a shot to left-center for his first major league homer since Sept. 25, 2016, against the Dodgers.
Arenado got in on the action with a leadoff drive in the fourth, giving Colorado a 3-1 lead. It was his first homer since he went deep three times in four games from April 20-23.
That was it for the Rockies against Hendricks, who allowed four hits and walked two in 7 2/3 innings, the longest outing for a Chicago pitcher this season. But the Cubs couldn't get anything going against Gray.
Manager Joe Maddon put Anthony Rizzo in the leadoff spot to try to help the big first baseman out of his slump, and he opened with his fourth career leadoff homer on a drive to left that drifted over the wall for his second of the season.
Gray then retired nine in a row. Kyle Schwarber tripled with one out in the seventh, but Gray struck out Victor Caratini and Jason Heyward fouled out to end the inning.
Adam Ottavino worked the eighth and Wade Davis finished the three-hitter for his 11th save in 12 chances. It was Davis' first appearance at Wrigley since he saved 32 games for the NL Central champion Cubs last year.
