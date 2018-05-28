PITTSBURGH — Anthony Rizzo's seventh home run of the season gave the sleep-deprived Chicago Cubs an early lead on Monday afternoon. His two-run single in the ninth put the finishing touches on a 7-0 romp over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
It's what happened in between that could have a carry-over effect for the NL Central rivals.
Rizzo slid hard into Pittsburgh catcher Elias Diaz while being forced out at home in the eighth inning, taking out Diaz's legs, forcing a wild throw into right field. That allowed two runs to score and left both sides wondering what does — and doesn't — constitute a legal slide in modern-day Major League Baseball.
Rizzo claimed he "wasn't trying to hurt anyone" when he went leg-first into Diaz, who had already touched home plate for the force out and was a full step in front of the base when the 6-foot-3, 240-pound Rizzo undercut him.
"Plays like that are scary, but at the same time, you have to play hard," Rizzo said. "It's 100 percent in the rules."
Cubs manager Joe Maddon agreed, calling it a "perfect play" while chastising officials for not doing a proper job educating fans on the rules.
"The fans' reaction to (Rizzo) the next time he came up indicates that they think he did something wrong," Maddon said. "And that's what's so wrong about all of that. Different plays where the player has not done anything wrong, but because of new rules, it makes him wear the black hat for the moment."
The Pirates challenged the call, but it stood on review, a sequence that ended with Pirates manager Clint Hurdle getting ejected when he came out to argue the decision.
The play overshadowed a dominant performance by spot starter Mike Montgomery. Filling in for injured Yu Darvish, Montgomery (1-1) retired the first 13 batters and allowed only a pair of singles over 5 2/3 innings, striking out five without a walk.
The Cubs arrived in Pittsburgh at 4 a.m. local time following a victory over San Francisco in Chicago on Sunday night. Maddon wondered openly before the first pitch why the start time wasn't pushed until later in the day, but the well-rested Montgomery, who has worked exclusively in the bullpen this season, was more than ready to go.
Brewers 8, Cardinals 3: Jonathan Villar and Christian Yelich homered, while Ryan Braun had three hits to lead Milwaukee.
Milwaukee starter Brent Suter (5-3) allowed three runs in five innings, but hit a two-run double in the fourth that gave the Brewers a 4-0 lead. Milwaukee won for the 10th time in 12 games.
St. Louis starter Luke Weaver (3-5) lost his third consecutive start, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts in four innings.
Milwaukee broke open the game in the seventh inning. With two outs and Yelich on second, the Cardinals intentionally walked Braun to face Villar. The second baseman hit the second pitch from Brent Cecil into the Milwaukee bullpen for an 8-3 lead.
Indians 9, White Sox 6: Edwin Encarnacion homered and had four RBIs, and Cleveland took advantage of Chicago's leaky defense to score five times in the fifth inning.
Encarnacion tied the game in the fifth with a three-run bloop double. Yonder Alonso's double drove in the go-ahead run later in the inning and Encarnacion hit a leadoff homer in the seventh.
Cleveland trailed 5-2 going into the fifth, but errors by catcher Alfredo Gonzalez, shortstop Tim Anderson and second baseman Yoan Moncada made three of the runs unearned.
