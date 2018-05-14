CHICAGO — Nobody expected 5-foot-9 Ozzie Albies to be among the major league home run leaders. Same with the Atlanta Braves' rise to the top of the NL East.
They've made a believer of Cubs manager Joe Maddon.
Albies hit a leadoff drive for his 13th homer, Jose Bautista connected for a three-run shot and the Braves held off Chicago 6-5 on Monday.
Julio Teheran (4-1) pitched six innings and Tyler Flowers hit his first homer this season as NL-leading Atlanta (25-15) won for the sixth time in seven games. The Braves moved 10 games over .500 for the first time since July 28, 2014.
"It's one of those things because the names aren't big — they're going to be big names in a couple years," Maddon said. "They'll be more easily identifiable. They have some really great talent there. I'm a big fan."
A.J. Minter worked a shaky ninth inning for his second save in the makeup of an April 15 rainout. Minter hit Ian Happ to force in a run with two out, but Kris Bryant lined out to left to end the game.
Chicago closed out a 5-2 homestand with its second straight loss. Bryant and Albert Almora Jr. each hit a two-run homer, but Jose Quintana (4-3) allowed all three Atlanta homers after pitching six sparkling innings against Miami in his previous start.
The 21-year-old Albies drove Quintana's second pitch the opposite way into the bleachers in right for his fourth career leadoff homer. The rookie second baseman tied Manny Machado, Mookie Betts and Bryce Harper for the major league lead in homers. He also doubled and singled.
"A lot of quality at-bats throughout the whole ballgame, especially against Quintana," Flowers said. "Right out of the gate, too. It's always nice to get him on the ropes a little bit, get a couple runs across and give Julio something to work with."
Almora went deep in the second, and Bryant connected in the third, but the Cubs were unable to keep up with the slugging Braves.
Tigers 6, Indians 3: Niko Goodrum homered twice and drove in five runs, and injury-plagued Detroit beat Carlos Carrasco. Goodrum hit a two-run shot in the fourth inning and a three-run homer in the eighth.
A’s 6, Red Sox 5: Sean Manaea beat Boston again in his first outing against them since pitching a no-hitter, and Khris Davis hit one of three solo homers by Oakland. Matt Joyce and Matt Olson also went deep for the A's, who had lost five of six to the Astros and Yankees.
Rays 2, Royals 1: Adeiny Hechavarria danced around catcher Salvador Perez with an inventive slide at home plate to score the go-ahead run, and Tampa Bay beat Kansas City.
Hechavarria ran through third base coach Matt Quatraro's stop sign on Matt Duffy's single to right field in the sixth inning, sidestepped Perez to the right, then dived back toward the plate. Hechavarria faked toward the dish with his right hand, then jabbed his left hand just past Perez's outstretched glove to tag the plate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.