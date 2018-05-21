ST. LOUIS — Miles Mikolas pitched a four-hitter for his first career shutout and Tyler O'Neill homered for the third straight game and drove in four runs, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 6-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Monday night.
Mikolas needed just 109 pitches to remain unbeaten and struck out a career-high nine. The Cardinals won for the third time in four games and beat the Royals for the fifth straight time.
Mikolas (6-0) retired 13 of the final 14 batters he faced. The only trouble he faced came after he allowed back-to-back singles to start the third, but got out of it with the help of a double play.
O'Neill's three-run homer, his first career to the opposite field, capped a four-run third in which the Cardinals strung together five two-out hits. O'Neill's double in the fifth scored Marcell Ozuna, giving the Cardinals a 5-0 lead.
Ozuna proceeded O'Neill's blast with an RBI single, breaking a 0-for-22 slump. Ozuna reached three times and had a pair of hits.
Matt Carpenter homered in the seventh as part of a three-hit night. Carpenter is hitting .542 (13 for 24) in his last six games, including seven doubles, to raise his average to .210. It is the first time since April 7 that Carpenter's average rose north of .200.
Royals starter Ian Kennedy (1-5) gave up five runs, all with two outs, in 5 2/3 innings. He has lost his last five decisions and hasn't gotten a win since April 7.
The Royals have lost eight of their last nine.
Orioles 3, White Sox 2: Baltimore got solo home runs from Manny Machado, Mark Trumbo and Adam Jones and held off a late rally by the White Sox.
Machado homered in the fourth, Trumbo in the fifth and Jones in the sixth, all off Chicago starting pitcher Hector Santiago.
The White Sox scored both of their runs on RBI doubles, by Jose Abreu in the fifth and Leury Garcia in the sixth. However, Yolmer Sanchez was thrown out trying to score on Abreu’s hit.
Brewers 4, Diamondbacks 2: Travis Shaw, Domingo Santana and Lorenzo Cain each hit home runs off Zack Greinke, and Milwaukee beat Arizona.
Arizona has lost five in a row and 11 of 12, scoring just 24 runs in that span.
Greinke (3-3) struck out nine, walked none and gave up five hits in six innings, but the home runs did him in.
Nationals 10, Padres 2: Juan Soto, the youngest player in the majors at 19, hit a three-run homer in his first career start for Washington.
Mark Reynolds had two solo home runs for the Nationals, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Bryce Harper had a homer and an RBI double.
Twins 4, Tigers 2: Logan Morrison forced in the go-ahead run with a four-pitch walk in the eighth inning after striking out in his first three at-bats.
Mets 2, Marlins 0: Jason Vargas returned to the rotation with five excellent innings, AJ Ramos pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth and New York beat Miami.
Phillies 3, Braves 0: Nick Pivetta struck out seven over seven innings, and Nick Williams and Aaron Altherr each homered to lead the Phillies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.