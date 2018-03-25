Washington 4, St. Louis 2

St. Louis100001000—250
Washington00002011x—460

Hicks, Brebbia (10), Helsley (12), Tuivailala (13), and Molina, Pena; Strasburg, Collins (6), Romero (7), Madson (8), Gott (9), and Wieters, Kieboom. W—Romero 4-1. L—Helsley 1-1. Sv—Gott. HRs—Dominguez, Adams, Taylor.

Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 3

Chicago Cubs100000004—5111
Kansas City000001002—340

Hendricks, Bass (5), Rosario (10), Minch (12), Stinnett (13), and Contreras, Higgins; Kennedy, Smith (6), Flynn (8), Boyer (9), Lenik (9), and Perez, Dini. W—Minch 1-0. L—Boyer 0-1. HRs—Rice, Martin.

Chicago White Sox 16, Milwaukee 1

Milwaukee000001000—141
Chicago White Sox03340204x—16190

Ramirez, Uhen (2), Williams (3), Liz (3), Barnes (4), Hoover (5), Drake (6), Jeffress (7), Davis (8), Archer (8), and Bandy, Bethancourt; Volstad, Infante (4), Adams (5), Burr (9), and Zavala, Gonzalez. W—Volstad 1-0. L—Ramirez 0-1. HRs—Franklin; Flete, Alvarez, Zavala.

