Yairo Munoz hit a three-run, game-ending homer to cap St. Louis' five-run ninth inning and rally the Cardinals to a 10-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night.
Munoz ripped the first pitch from closer Felipe Vazquez (2-2) over the wall in center field to give St. Louis its sixth walk-off win of the season.
Francisco Cervelli hit a tie-breaking three-run homer in the eighth to give the Pirates an 8-5 lead. However, Pittsburgh couldn't hold on and lost in St. Louis for the fifth straight time and 12th in the last 14.
Josh Bell also homered for the Pirates
Munoz, who drove in five runs, had a two-run single in the first inning.
Luke Voit, called up from Triple-A Memphis earlier in the day, started the ninth-inning rally with a two-run single with the bases loaded to pull St. Louis to 8-7. Munoz followed with his homer.
Mike Mayers (2-0), also recalled earlier in the day, picked up the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Greg Garcia broke a 4-4 tie with a run-scoring hit in the fifth off Trevor Williams, who allowed five runs and nine hits over five innings.
Dexter Fowler also drove in two runs in the four-run first.
St. Louis starter Jack Flaherty gave up four runs and seven hits over five innings.
Cubs 5, Mets 1: Jose Quintana pitched six shutout innings, Ben Zobrist hit a two-run homer and the Chicago Cubs beat the banged-up New York Mets 5-1 on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series.
Zobrist also doubled and singled in the leadoff spot as the Cubs won for the fourth time in five games. Chicago improved to 2-8 at Citi Field since the 2015 NL Championship Series.
An inconsistent Quintana (6-4) continued his run of strong starts following poor ones. The left-hander allowed three hits and escaped a bases-loaded jam in the third when he threw a called third strike past Jose Bautista and retired cleanup man Michael Conforto on a grounder.
Quintana struck out six and walked two on a foggy, misty night in Queens. Brandon Morrow, the fourth Chicago reliever, needed only two pitches to earn his 13th save. With two runners aboard, he retired Amed Rosario on a grounder to finish the four-hitter.
Brandon Nimmo hit his career-high sixth home run in the eighth for the Mets, off Brian Duensing.
New York got four scoreless innings from Seth Lugo in his first start of the season. Lugo, who made his first 20 appearances out of the bullpen this year, pitched in place of injured Noah Syndergaard.
The Mets have lost eight of 11 since a four-game winning streak.
