Saturday, April 14
Friends of the Mill annual potluck: The Friends of the Mill annual family potluck will be 5 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at Muscatine County Extension Office, 1514 Isett Ave. Participants, who should use the back door, should bring place setting, drink and a dish to share. Information: 563-554-4819.
Monday, April 16
Muscatine Toastmasters Club: The Muscatine Toastmasters Club meets at 5:35 p.m. Mondays at 201 Loper Hall, Muscatine Community College, 152 Colorado St., Muscatine.( Exceptions are holidays and fifth Mondays in those months that have them.) Each meeting includes prepared speeches, oral evaluations of the speeches and one-to-two-minute off-the-cuff answers to questions. Information: Albert at acclin@yahoo.com.
Tuesday, April 17
Grandview and Letts blood drive: Grandview and Letts will host a community blood drive 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 17, at 125 E. Iowa St., in the Community Room. To donate, contact Earl McGill at 319-729-2281 or visit www.bloodcenterimpact.org and use code 123 to locate the drive.
Wednesday, April 18
Muscatine High School Class of 148: The Muscatine High School Class of 1948 will have its regular get-together at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 18, at McDonald's on Park Avenue.
Monday, April 23
Monday, April 30
Saturday, May 5
5K run/jog/walk and Muskie Mile: A 5K run/jog/walk and the Muskie Mile Timed Run will be Saturday, May 5, at Muscatine High School, 2705 Cedar St., Muscatine. The mile run will be at 8 a.m. and the 5K at 8:30 a.m. For more information and registration cost, contact Daphne Donald at 563-263-7223 or daphne.donald@mcsdonline.org
