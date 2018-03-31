Saturday, March 31
The Muscatine VFW Post 1565 and the VFW Auxiliary host the 74th annual Easter Egg hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 31, at 1415 Grandview Ave, Muscatine. There will be designated areas for ages 1-5 and 6-10 in this event that is open to the public.
Monday, April 02
Muscatine Toastmasters Club: 5:35 p.m., 201 Loper Hall, Muscatine Community College, 152 Colorado St., Muscatine. (Exceptions are holidays and fifth Mondays in those months that have them.) Each meeting includes prepared speeches, oral evaluations of the speeches and one-to-two-minute off-the-cuff answers to questions. Information: Albert at acclin@yahoo.com.
Tuesday, April 3
Muscatine High School Class of 1963: Muscatine High School Class of 1963 will meet for lunch at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, at China Garden, 2016 Cedar Plaza Drive, Muscatine. It is near Fareway. All class members are invited.
Saturday, April 07
Muscatine Lions Club pancake breakfast: 7 a.m., The Muscatine Lions Club annual pancake breakfast will be held 7-11 a.m. Saturday, April 7, at The Salvation Army, 1000 Oregon St., Muscatine. Pancakes, French toast, eggs, sausage, coffee, milk and juice will be served. A free-will offering will help support Muscatine Lions' projects. Everyone is invited to bring in their old eyeglasses, hearing aids and cell phones for the Lions to recycle in special collection boxes.
L&M's Day of Caring Trivia Night: A trivia night will be April 7 at Fruitland Community Center, 104 Sand Run Road, to support L&M’s Day of Caring in April. Doors open at 5 p.m., with trivia starting at 6 p.m. Cost is $80 per table, with a maximum of eight people per table. You can bring your own snacks and drinks. For more information or to reserve a table, contact United Way at 563-263-5963 or nichole@unitedwaymuscatine.org.
Monday, April 09
Wednesday, April 11
Muscatine High School Class of 1968 luncheon: 11:30 a.m., The Muscatine High School Class of 1968 luncheon will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 11, at Boonies on the Avenue. Spouses are welcome.
Monday, April 16
Tuesday, April 17
Grandview and Letts blood drive: 2 p.m., Grandview and Letts will host a community blood drive 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 17, at 125 E. Iowa St., in the Community Room. To donate, contact Earl McGill at 319-729-2281 or visit www.bloodcenterimpact.org and use code 123 to locate the drive.
Monday, April 23
Monday, April 30
Saturday, May 05
5K run/jog/walk and Muskie Mile: 8 a.m., A 5K run/jog/walk and the Muskie Mile Timed Run will be Saturday, May 5, at Muscatine High School, 2705 Cedar St., Muscatine. The mile run will be at 8 a.m. and the 5K at 8:30 a.m. For more information and registration cost, contact Daphne Donald at 563-263-7223 or daphne.donald@mcsdonline.org
Monday, May 07
Monday, May 14
Monday, May 21
Monday, May. 28
