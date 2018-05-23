Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Saturday, May 26

Grandview School reunion: The Grandview School reunion will be Saturday, May 26, at Grandview Community Bible Church Friendship Center, 206 W. Monroe St., Grandview, Iowa. Doors open at 11 a.m. with lunch at noon. Cost is $10 per person. For more information, contact Sharon Beik, 319-729-5331 or 563-299-7348.

Monday, May 28

Grandview/Letts Cemetery Memorial Day Service: A Memorial Day service will be held at 9 p.m. May 28 at the Grandview/Letts Cemetery. There will be limited seating for those attending. Organizers ask that attendees bring a lawn chair. 

Monday, June 4

Muscatine Toastmasters Club: The Muscatine Toastmasters Club meets at 5:35 p.m. Mondays at 201 Loper Hall, Muscatine Community College, 152 Colorado St., Muscatine. (Exceptions are holidays and fifth Mondays in those months that have them.) Each meeting includes prepared speeches, oral evaluations of the speeches and one-to-two-minute off-the-cuff answers to questions. Information: Albert at acclin@yahoo.com.

Monday, June 11

