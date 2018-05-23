Saturday, May 26
Grandview School reunion: The Grandview School reunion will be Saturday, May 26, at Grandview Community Bible Church Friendship Center, 206 W. Monroe St., Grandview, Iowa. Doors open at 11 a.m. with lunch at noon. Cost is $10 per person. For more information, contact Sharon Beik, 319-729-5331 or 563-299-7348.
Monday, May 28
Grandview/Letts Cemetery Memorial Day Service: A Memorial Day service will be held at 9 p.m. May 28 at the Grandview/Letts Cemetery. There will be limited seating for those attending. Organizers ask that attendees bring a lawn chair.
Monday, June 4
Muscatine Toastmasters Club: The Muscatine Toastmasters Club meets at 5:35 p.m. Mondays at 201 Loper Hall, Muscatine Community College, 152 Colorado St., Muscatine. (Exceptions are holidays and fifth Mondays in those months that have them.) Each meeting includes prepared speeches, oral evaluations of the speeches and one-to-two-minute off-the-cuff answers to questions. Information: Albert at acclin@yahoo.com.
Monday, June 11
Muscatine Toastmasters Club: The Muscatine Toastmasters Club meets at 5:35 p.m. Mondays at 201 Loper Hall, Muscatine Community College, 152 Colorado St., Muscatine. (Exceptions are holidays and fifth Mondays in those months that have them.) Each meeting includes prepared speeches, oral evaluations of the speeches and one-to-two-minute off-the-cuff answers to questions. Information: Albert at acclin@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.