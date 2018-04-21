Saturday, April 21
Muscatine County Genealogical Society: The Muscatine County Genealogical Society will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 21, at the Muscatine County Extension Office, 1514 Isset Ave.
Monday, April 23
Muscatine Toastmasters Club: The Muscatine Toastmasters Club meets at 5:35 p.m. Mondays at 201 Loper Hall, Muscatine Community College, 152 Colorado St., Muscatine. (Exceptions are holidays and fifth Mondays in those months that have them.) Each meeting includes prepared speeches, oral evaluations of the speeches and one-to-two-minute off-the-cuff answers to questions. Information: Albert at acclin@yahoo.com.
Saturday, April. 28
Mount Pleasant Zone of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League: The Mt. Pleasant Zone of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League will hold its annual spring rally Saturday, April 28, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2121 Ave. A, Fort Madison. Registration and refreshments begin at 8:30 a.m. The meeting and program will be 9 a.m. until noon. Lunch is included. The Rev. Daniel Johnson of Muscatine will discuss the work of the Siberian Lutheran Mission Society. The zone includes women from congregations in Muscatine, Wapello and Wilton. Guests are welcome. Information: 319-653-2041.
Monday, April 30
Saturday, May 5
5K run/jog/walk and Muskie Mile: A 5K run/jog/walk and the Muskie Mile Timed Run will be Saturday, May 5, at Muscatine High School, 2705 Cedar St., Muscatine. The mile run will be at 8 a.m. and the 5K at 8:30 a.m. For more information and registration cost, contact Daphne Donald at 563-263-7223 or daphne.donald@mcsdonline.org
Sunday, May 6
Pilot Club holds annual breakfast: Pilot Club of Muscatine will host its annual "Chub" Bain Pilot Club pancake breakfast 7:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Sunday, May 6, at the Muscatine Masonic Center, 301 Walnut St., Muscatine. Adult tickets are $6, youth ages 3 to 12 years are $4, and those younger than 3 years are free. Tickets are available from Pilot members or at the door. Information: Pat Castle, 563-571-0029.
Monday, May 7
