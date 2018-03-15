Breaking
A peek inside Muscatine's new Merrill Hotel and Conference Center
MUSCATINE — Developer Andy MacLellan said the Merrill Hotel and Conference Center in Muscatine is a true "Iowa-based hotel," with all furniture, art, goods and services purchased in the state.
Guest rooms and hallways are decorated with artwork by Muscatine artists; a sundries shop sells products and art from local business owners; and the hotel's furniture was purchased from HON, Allsteel or other companies under HNI Corporation.
"We tried to bring the community in as much as we can," MacLellan said. "And all of the construction, architects, civil engineer, Stanley Consultants, they all helped us. And everybody was Iowa-based with the exception of the interior designer."
The hotel, which began booking guests this week, features meeting rooms and spaces named after Muscatine notables, such as Alexander Clark, Samuel Clemens — better known as Mark Twain — and Benjamin Nye, the first settler in Muscatine County.
MacLellan expects the $42 million four-star boutique hotel to boost Muscatine's local economy. He said around 70 people were hired before the opening.
"With the number of jobs created just in the construction, and then the number of ongoing jobs, it's really a sustainable economic engine," he said. "It's a community investment and a community project."
James Howe, whose family is the lead investor of the hotel, estimates the hotel will bring in $1 million each month to the local economy. It will pay around $500,000 in property taxes each year.
While work continues throughout the rest of the month to open the entire hotel, MacLellan said they are booking guests and scheduling weddings and other events.
The main floor, including the lobby, hotel restaurant, bar, sundries shop, plus an exhibit space art from the Muscatine Art Center will be displayed are all open, he said. Two floors are still being finished.
The hotel will have a business center, with wireless printing, a fitness room and heated saltwater lap pool. The public may use the recreation areas for a fee beginning March 30.
The second through fourth floors include the guest rooms, each featuring local art, HD televisions, USB ports and oversized closets. Of the hotel's 122 guest rooms and suites, 60 rooms are ready for occupancy.
MacLellan said a group of guests could book the fifth floor, which includes two presidential-sized suites — each with three bedrooms, a larger bathroom, fireplaces and dining area — plus more than a dozen junior suites.
The top sixth floor is named the Howe Conference Center, and is the only venue in the state accepted into the International Association of Conference Centers, MacLellan said. It has 12 meeting rooms, which can be reorganized to meet the needs of different events.
Perhaps the most appealing aspect, MacLellan said, is the view of the Mississippi River. The hotel was designed in a square shape, so almost all rooms have a river view.
"I don't know anywhere else on the Mississippi River that has this view," MacLellan said.
The Merrill Hotel and Conference Center will hold an official ribbon cutting ceremony April 12, according to Rebecca Howe, president of the Riverview Hotel Development group.
Tours have been extended to next week. To schedule a tour, call Lori Denney at 763-242-1448.