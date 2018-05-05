Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Anniversary
Judy and Doug Maxwell

Doug and Judy Maxwell, of Muscatine, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 10.

Douglas Maxwell and Judy Hall were united in marriage on May 10, 1968, at Grace Lutheran Church in Muscatine. They have one daughter, Natalie Maxwell-McDonald, son-in-law Gabe McDonald, and grandson Corwin McDonald, all of Muscatine.

Doug retired as a purchasing manager from Cargill/North Star Steel and Judy retired as an operating room nurse from Muscatine General Hospital/UnityPoint Trinity.

