Jamie A. Bosten has joined Stanley, Lande & Hunter, a professional corporation. His office will be in Muscatine at Suite 200, 119 Sycamore St.
Bosten most recently served as associate counsel for Genesis Health System in Davenport. He previously was the chief compliance, privacy and risk officer for UnityPoint – Trinity Muscatine.
A 1997 graduate of the University of Iowa with a bachelor of arts degree, Bosten attended the University of Denver, Sturm College of Law and earned his Juris Doctor degree in 2010. He was in private practice in Colorado until 2013, when he returned home to Muscatine.
Bosten is licensed to practice in the U.S. District Court, District of Colorado, in Iowa and in Colorado (inactive).
He is a member of the American Bar Association, the Iowa State Bar Association, Phi Delta Phi, B.P.O. Elks and the National Eagle Scout Association.
He lives in Muscatine with his wife, Kristin, who is a registered nurse at UnityPoint – Trinity Muscatine. Their children are Ethan 16, and Aubrey, 11.
Stanley, Lande & Hunter is a full-service regional law firm with offices in Davenport and Muscatine.
