Josh Boyer has joined Kent Corporation’s Enterprise Innovation Team as innovation program manager.
He will be responsible for providing program management to all areas of innovation, with a focus on managing the stage and gate processes, organizing ideation and coordination with the various project managers assigned to specific projects, along with identifying and cataloging business intelligence to drive decision making.
Boyer also will work with the market research team member to identify and track market and industry trends, developing competitive analysis and research to support innovation projects.
He joins Enterprise Innovation from the Enterprise Services group, where he was purchasing manager. Boyer joined GPC in 2007 in the maintenance department, and was later promoted to supervisor — motor operations in transportation.
In 2011, he was promoted to account executive, Industrial Alcohol Products for GPC and in 2014 he joined the Enterprise Services group as senior buyer.
Boyer earned a bachelor of science degree in transportation logistics from Iowa State University.
