MUSCATINE — The first trial in a class action lawsuit against Grain Processing Corporation over its Muscatine plant's emissions will be held at the Scott County Courthouse in front of a Scott County jury.
Last May, the Iowa Supreme Court certified a class action lawsuit against GPC. At least 14,000 individuals are in the class, which claims emissions at the Oregon Street plant have been a nuisance and caused loss of enjoyment of properties.
A trial in the class action lawsuit was previously scheduled to be held July 9 at the Muscatine County Courthouse, but last week, Muscatine County Judge Thomas Reidel ruled the trial should be moved to Scott County.
In making the decision, the judge cited GPC’s presence in Muscatine since the 1930s and that it now employs around 1,000 Muscatine residents. The judge wrote “GPC is a major economic force to the Muscatine area,” spending an estimated $1 million per day in local and state economies.
"It is clear that GPC possess more influence over the jury pool than the typical local business," the judge wrote. "The inescapable conclusion is that Muscatine's reliance on GPC for its economic livelihood will affect the way the jurors perceive, and ultimately decide, a lawsuit affecting the bulwark of its economy."
Lawyers representing the class requested the change in venue, arguing because of GPC’s longstanding reputation as an employer, plus economic and philanthropic force in Muscatine, it would be difficult to find anyone in the county to act as an unbiased juror.
GPC opposed the move to Scott County, arguing Muscatine residents should have had the opportunity to fill the jury.
“GPC is surprised, disappointed and fundamentally disagrees with the ruling,” GPC Spokeswoman Carol Reynolds said in a statement submitted to the Muscatine Journal. “Rather than letting the people of Muscatine County determine the standards and expectations they have for local businesses, Judge Reidel’s ruling takes that opportunity away from the community and places it in the hands of a Scott County jury.”
In addition to GPC’s position as an “economic force” in Muscatine, class action counsel argued the majority of local residents have already formed ideas about the corporation, whether from personal experience working at GPC or in hearing about the ongoing litigation.
“The problem is that if the jurors are convened in Muscatine, virtually every one of them will have had more than enough personal experience of the harms at issue to have developed pre-formed opinions,” the class action lawyers wrote. “GPC is simply impossible to ignore … When the jurors are asked to review the evidence presented them at trial, they will compare what they hear to their own experiences — and those of their families.”
Class counsel used the testimonies of about a half-dozen people to argue Muscatine residents have established opinions and biases about GPC. In her statement, Reynolds said she was disappointed the judge ruled based on the testimonies, rather than those provided by GPC, which included Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren, local attorney Scott Edwards and Fruitland Mayor Marty Hills. Ostergren testified he has tried only one “high profile” case that was moved to a different venue.
“Despite our disappointment in the ruling, GPC will continue to believe in the fundamental fairness of the people of Muscatine and will vigorously defend itself from this lawsuit,” Reynolds wrote. “Muscatine is our home. We will continue to do as we have done since 1943 and that is to be good friends and good neighbors in the places we work, play and raise our families.”
The judge argued moving the trial to Scott County would ensure the jury pool is less economically dependent and socially-tied to GPC.
“Muscatine County is made up of intelligent and hard-working individuals who would try very hard to deliver a fair and impartial verdict in this case,” Reidel wrote in his ruling. “However, the (realities) are that almost every resident likely has some familiarity with GPC emissions.”
The trial will be held July 9 at the Iowa District Court for Scott County, according to the judge.