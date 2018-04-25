Faces and Places

L-M prom royalty
L-M's prom was held Saturday, April 14, at The Rendezvous. The Grand March was held in the high school gym at 4:30 p.m. The prom theme was "Paris Night Life." Prom king and queen were Zack Bieri and Catarina Osborn.
