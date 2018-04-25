Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Faces and Places

L-M's prom was held Saturday, April 14t, at The Rendezvous. The Grand March was held in the high school gym at 4:30 p.m. The prom theme was "Paris Night Life." Prom king and queen were Zack Bieri and Catarina Osborn.

L-M prom royalty

