MUSCATINE — One day after President Donald Trump proposed tariffs against China, Iowa's new secretary of agriculture and other state leaders discussed how the decision could affect the agriculture industry.
Recently appointed Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig attended the fourth annual Ag Summit in Donahue Friday morning. He then joined about a dozen other agriculture and state leaders for a roundtable discussion, hosted by KWPC at Muscatine's Ag Learning Center.
Trump imposed tariffs on as much as $60 billion worth of Chinese imports. The president's previously imposed tariffs on global imports of steel and aluminum took effect Friday, and in response, China's Ministry of Commerce announced tariffs of about $3 billion on products from the U.S., including pork.
Ag industry leaders have voiced concerns about a potential retaliation from China, including the American Soybean Association, which said 60 percent of U.S. soybeans are exported, including $14 billion worth of the crop being exported to China.
With Iowa ranked as one of the top exporters of soybeans and pork, Naig warned the tariffs could hurt Iowans, arguing because the state produces much more than it consumes, it is necessary to "move these products around the world."
Several state ag producers said at the discussion they are worried the tariffs, including the fear of China’s retaliation, will hurt Iowa’s economy.
“The current administration may very well have a clear picture of their end game, but it hasn’t been well-articulated to those of us who are the stakeholders,” said Heidi Vittetoe, general manager of JW Vittetoe Pork in Washington. “It would do a lot of good if we could understand the vision they have cohesively, not just for agriculture but all of U.S. trade. That ‘I don’t know’ feeling is what’s created anxiety right now.”
Billie Danner, owner of Danner Farms in West Liberty, said while he might “be in the minority,” argued rewriting the rules of global trade is “long overdue.”
“The trade has been unequal for many years, decades,” Danner said. “Even as an ag producer, I feel like we’re going to have to go through some pain in order to get some fair trade. These deals have been lopsided for a long time… My perspective is I think China is bluffing. I think they need our pork and our food and our soybeans a lot worse than what they’re getting us to believe.”
In imposing the tariffs, the Trump administration claimed it was taking action for China’s use of pressure and intimidation to obtain U.S. trade and technology secrets.
“The stealing of intellectual property by Chinese nationalists is a very real thing,” Vice President of the Iowa Corn Promotion Board Wayne Humphreys said. “Not that long ago, they were apprehended in Iowa, for digging up seed in cornfields and stealing property from Iowa, the research and investments companies and individuals have made to create superior hybrids.”
Humphreys said it is too early to make any “accurate predictions” about what is to come following the announced tariffs, but argued the country must rely on markets around the world, not just in China.
“Last year when China shut off imports of (distillers dried grains), actual export numbers went up,” he said. “China shut it down but we had markets around the world that completely made up for a lack of imports to China.”
Also Friday, Naig boasted an Iowa bill, which is making its way through the legislature, that would place Palmer amaranthon — a weed from southern states that has been invading Iowa crops — on the primary noxious weed list.
“We need to make sure the seed going into the ground is one, quality, and two, that it’s clean,” Naig said. “Knowing where seeds come from is important, so we need to look at sourcing seed from places without Palmer and work with the seed industry to properly ensure that seed is tested in a way we are confident we have clean seed.”
After Muscatine, Naig made a stop at the Cedar County Fairgrounds in Tipton.