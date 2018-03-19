The Keck Theatre Players will perform comedies March 23-25 at the Heritage Stage in Wapello. The five skits were inspired by TV shows from the '60s through the '90s.
The skits “Gilligan’s Treasure,” “Rocky Cartoon,” “Twin Trouble,” “The Dentist” and “Laverne’s Niece” were written by Doris Ryan who also directs. The cast includes talent from Morning Sun, Grandview, Muscatine and Wapello.
Performances will be Friday and Saturday evening, with a 2 p.m. performance Sunday. On Friday, a dinner will be held before the show. Dinner will be served starting at 6 p.m. with the show at 7 p.m. No dinner will be offered for the Saturday performance. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets for the Friday dinner show are by reservation only at $18 and are available at the State Bank of Wapello. Friday reservations also can be made by calling Doris Ryan at 563-505-6191. The Saturday evening and Sunday matinee tickets are $9 at the door.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.