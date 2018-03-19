Subscribe for 33¢ / day

The Keck Theatre Players will perform comedies March 23-25 at the Heritage Stage in Wapello. The five skits were inspired by TV shows from the '60s through the '90s.

The skits “Gilligan’s Treasure,” “Rocky Cartoon,” “Twin Trouble,” “The Dentist” and “Laverne’s Niece” were written by Doris Ryan who also directs. The cast includes talent from Morning Sun, Grandview, Muscatine and Wapello.

Performances will be Friday and Saturday evening, with a 2 p.m. performance Sunday. On Friday, a dinner will be held before the show. Dinner will be served starting at 6 p.m. with the show at 7 p.m. No dinner  will be offered for the Saturday performance. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets for the Friday dinner show are by reservation only at $18 and are available at the State Bank of Wapello. Friday reservations also can be made by calling Doris Ryan at 563-505-6191. The Saturday evening and Sunday matinee tickets are $9 at the door.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments