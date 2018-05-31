An arrest has been made a homicide that kept Muscatine County authorities baffled for 25 years.
Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren said that Annette Dee Cahill, 55, of Tipton, is charged with first-degree murder in the Oct. 13, 1992, bludgeoning death of 22-year-old Corey Lee Wieneke.
Cahill was being held Thursday night in the Muscatine County Jail on $1 million bond. She will make her first court appearance at 9 a.m. Friday in Muscatine County District Court.
Ostergren will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. at the Muscatine County Attorney’s Office. Ostergren did not give details Thursday on what finally cracked the case.
Under Iowa law, first-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.
Wieneke’s fiancée, Jody Hotz, found his body when she went inside his rural West Liberty home that Tuesday, according to a story published in the Quad-City Times on Oct. 22, 1992.
A blood-stained softball bat, a 34-ounce Powerflight Heavyweight, was used to beat Wieneke to death, according to the story.
Ken Sandy, an agent with the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation said in the story that authorities believed an acquaintance killed Wieneke, in part because there was no forced entry into the home, and because of its remote location.
Sandy said Hotz was never a suspect in the case.
Wieneke was a tavern manager who graduated from West Liberty High School in 1988, where he had played center and wore number 75 for the football team.
At the time of Wieneke’s death, then West Liberty High School football coach Steve Kuhl said that he was shocked to hear of his former player’s death.
“He was a real competitor on the football field,” Kuhl said in a Times story published Oct. 15, 1992. Off the field, “he was always smiling; a fun-type kid.”
