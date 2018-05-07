A Davenport man was arrested last week after a high speed chase with Wapello police.
Around 5:38 p.m. May 3, the Wapello Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle, driving southbound on Highway 61 near Mill Street, for traffic violations. When an officer was approaching the vehicle, the driver fled and a pursuit took place at speeds over 110 mph, according to a news release.
Police said the vehicle was disabled by stop sticks by a Louisa County Sheriff's deputy near the Newport truck stop on Highway 61. The vehicle continued to flee, traveling into Des Moines County, on 260th Street, then coming to a stop in a ditch. According to a news release, the driver then fled on foot, was pursued, then subdued with a stun gun while resisting arrest.
Wapello officers identified the driver as Christopher Bivens, 33, of Davenport. Police claim they found controlled substances in the vehicle, along with baggies, a digital scale and over $3,300 in cash.
Bivens was charged with eluding police, a class "D" felony, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, a class "D" felony, plus interference with official acts, a serious misdemeanor, according to a news release.
The suspect is being held at the Louisa County Jail on a cash-only $10,000 bond, police said.
The Wapello Police Department was assisted by the Louisa County Sheriff's Office, Des Moines County Sheriff's Office, Columbus Junction Police Department, Midwest Towing and the Louisa County Attorney's Office.
