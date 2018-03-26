MUSCATINE — A Davenport teenager was arrested Sunday in Muscatine and charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing a shot at two people.
Around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Muscatine officers responded to a shots fired call at a residence in the 900 block of Colver Street in Muscatine, according to a news release. While a passenger in a vehicle, the suspect allegedly fired a shot in the direction of two people, according to the criminal complaint.
The Muscatine County Sheriff's Department located the vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 61, which police claimed matched the vehicle that left the residence. No injuries were reported.
About 20 minutes later, the vehicle, with a female driver and male passenger, was stopped by a Muscatine County deputy, Iowa State Patrol and Muscatine Police Department, according to a news release.
Officers arrested Emmanuel Howard, 18, of Davenport, and charged him with attempted murder, Class B felony, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon, Class C felony, according to court documents.
Police claim it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. The case remains under investigation by the Muscatine Police Department.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Anthony Kies at 563-263-9922, ext. 608.
—Journal Staff