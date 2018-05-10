MUSCATINE — A soybean farmer from Adams County passed through town Wednesday, part of his run on the Republican ticket for Iowa's secretary of agriculture.
Off the farm, Ray Gaesser is probably better known for his work in trade relations as the President of the Iowa, American and International Soybean Growers Alliance.
According to Gaesser, he's presided over some deals that amount to more than a hill of beans.
"I was part of the signing of the largest purchase of soybeans ever in the world and it happened right here in Iowa," Gaesser said. "483 million bushels. That was almost all the soybeans grown in Iowa that year."
He said his experiences in selling product internationally made him realize the size of international players like China.
"Historically, about half the soybeans grown in the United States go to export markets. China buys 60 percent of those. 30 percent of our exports of soybeans go to China so China is a huge market."
He said that when access to those markets is damaged, it is farmers who feel the weight. He pointed to the impact just speculation of tariffs wrought on rural United States.
"It is scary. Steel is a big deal for all of us," Gaesser said. "That impacts our grain bin, our equipment companies, it impacts a lot of manufacturing. Just the talk of that has cause a lot of extra costs to us. Not only that, but it does impact China too. It has caused their markets to be in turmoil a little too."
Gaesser is one of two candidates for Iowa's ag secretary to visit with the Journal. In April, Sen. Dan Zumbach (R-District 48) also had much to say about Trump's proposed steel tariff.
Another large section of Gaesser's focus was on promoting and strengthening the relationship between Iowan producers and consumers.
"Our consumers become more and more distanced form agriculture," Gaesser said. "Their food actually comes from me as a farmer and my friends that farm. But they think it comes from the store. That's their point of sale. We need to be able to share with them how we are involved in their food and how we care."
He said that recent farm-to-table moves have a lot of promise for getting more consumers thinking about the ways food makes it to the dinner table.
"Consumers do want to know more and more about their food and I believe that that is one of the roles of the secretary of agriculture, is to help interact and help open up that dialogue between farmers and consumers," Gaesser said. "When our consumers understand us a little better, it creates not only more opportunities for us, but it maybe causes less desire to implement regulations and rules that they don't understand."
