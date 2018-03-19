September 18, 1923 -March 17, 2018
ATALISSA, Iowa - Mary was born in Louisa County, Iowa, on September 18, 1923, to Paul and Edna (Cross) Derby.
Mary graduated from Grandview High School in 1941. She was a cook at the Wilton Nursing Home for 32 years, retiring in 1992.
Mary was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Wilton. She enjoyed gardening, flowers and watching birds. Above all, she loved her family and friends and enjoyed spending time with them.
Mary married John W. Collins in 1941 in Missouri.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, from 4-7 p.m. at Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton.
Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton.
Interment will be at Harrison Cemetery, Wapello, Iowa.
Mary is survived and lovingly remembered by her son Mike of Wilton, her grandson Derek Collins, great-grandson Darien Collins, her sister Jane Forte of West Liberty, Iowa; and brother, Woodrow (Chris) Derby of San Diego, Calif.
She was preceded in death by her sons: Jay and Stan Collins, sisters: Pauline Elloitt and Ruth Elder and her brothers: William Derby.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church in her memory.
Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com
