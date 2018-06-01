Annette Dee Cahill made her first appearance in a Muscatine County courtroom via closed-circuit television Friday morning, more than 25 years after prosecutors say she killed Corey Lee Wieneke.
The 55-year-old Tipton woman faces one count of first-degree murder in the 1992 beating death. If convicted, she faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren said a witness, who came forward in 2017, helped bring the cold case together within the last six months. The witness was not previously known to investigators, Ostergren said, but the news tip they gave helped lead to Cahill’s arrest Thursday, without incident.
Wieneke was found dead Oct. 13, 1992, in his rural Muscatine County home by his fiancée. The criminal complaint filed against Cahill (formerly known as Annette Hazen) alleges that she and Weineke had a sexual relationship and that the two had a heated argument in the early morning that day about his involvement with another woman. She admitted to going to Wieneke residence during the day of his death, but denied seeing him. She allegedly offered conflicting accounts of her whereabouts that morning.
The complaint also revealed that the cause of death was blunt force trauma and that Cahill had revealed to an individual that Wieneke had been killed by being struck by a baseball bat prior to investigators having that information and before a murder weapon had been recovered.
Cahill is being held in the Muscatine County Jail on $1 million bond. A preliminary hearing is set for June 11. Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren said at a Friday news conference he doesn't expect there to be a hearing.
"The preliminary hearing is where the state must establish that there is probable cause to support the charges, however, in almost all cases what will happen is that we will file the trial information before the 11th," he said. "The judge, in approving that, will make that probable cause finding and so I do not expect that we will actually have a court hearing on the 11th."
A trial date hasn’t been set.
Muscatine County Sheriff C.J. Ryan has worked on the case since the beginning and said the investigators with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation played a role in finding a potential conclusion.
Iowa DCI Special Agent in Charge Richard Rahn, who also worked on the case, said "a lot of good, hard gumshoe work" went into the investigation.
