Memories of Muscatine

This photo, from circa 1912, shows men working to lay tracks for the street railroad at the intersection of 3rd and Iowa streets in Muscatine. The men are wearing work clothes, and they are holding tools. The Musser Public Library is visible in the background. From the Grossheim Collection at Musser Public Library.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

