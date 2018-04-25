Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Memories of Muscatine

This October 1929 photograph shows the back of a panel truck full of Eureka Vacuum Cleaners. A box on top of the truck reads "The New Air-Way Sanitary System A Complete Home Service Equipment. One man is inside the truck while another, dressed in a suit, lifts sweepers either into or out of the truck. Across the street is a sign for the Mecca Cafe, which was at 304 E. 2nd St. From the Grossheim Collection, Musser Public Library.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments