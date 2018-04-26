The Muscatine High School Class of 1953 will hold its 65th class reunion June 8 at Chart House Lounge, 2142 Water St., beginning at 6 p.m.; and June 9 at The Rendezvous, 3127 Lucas St., at 4:30 p.m. with dinner at 5:30 p.m.
Cost is $25. Guests are welcome.
Reservations are due by May 17 with Gary Ackerson at 480-753-0022, Wanda McCullough at 563-263-5368 or Charlotte Smith at 319-930-0916.
