Subscribe for 33¢ / day

The Muscatine High School Class of 1953 will hold its 65th class reunion June 8 at Chart House Lounge, 2142 Water St., beginning at 6 p.m.; and June 9 at The Rendezvous, 3127 Lucas St., at 4:30 p.m. with dinner at 5:30 p.m.

Cost is $25. Guests are welcome.

Reservations are due by May 17 with Gary Ackerson at 480-753-0022, Wanda McCullough at 563-263-5368 or Charlotte Smith at 319-930-0916.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments