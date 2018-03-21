Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Monday, March 19

Louisa-Muscatine Community School Board: The Louisa-Muscatine Community School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 19, in the L-M Administration Board Room, 14478 170th St., Letts, Iowa.

Monday, April 9

Rockridge School Board meeting: Rockridge School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 9, at Rockridge High School, 14110 134th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge, Illinois.

Muscatine School Board meeting: The Muscatine School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 9, at Muscatine City Hall, 215 Sycamore St., Muscatine.

Monday, May 14

Rockridge School Board meeting: Rockridge School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 14, at Rockridge High School, 14110 134th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge, Illinois.

Muscatne School Board meeting: The Muscatine School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, May 14, at Muscatine City Hall, 215 Sycamore St., Muscatine.

