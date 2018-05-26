Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Schaub
John and Karen Schaub

John and Karen Schaub of Muscatine will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, June 8.

Karen K. Kramer and John Alvin Schaub were united in marriage at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Luzerne, Iowa, on June 8, 1968.

Their children include Nate Schaub (Fumiko), of Seattle, Washington; Tisha Junge (Jeff), of Cedar Rapids; and Nick Schaub (Annie), of Cedar Rapids.

They have been blessed with four grandchildren, Greta and Rory Schaub, Trey Junge and Syriana Schaub.

John is retired from The HON Co. and Karen from Central State Bank.

The Schaub's will celebrate their golden anniversary with a trip to Seattle this summer with their family.

