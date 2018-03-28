MUSCATINE — A jury will consider Muscatine City Administrator Gregg Mandsager's defamation lawsuit against Mayor Diana Broderson at a trial in September 2019.
Wednesday morning, District Chief Judge Marlita Greve set Sept. 16, 2019 as the trial date, and scheduled a settlement conference for Aug. 15, 2019. Mandsager is suing the mayor for defamation during her first term and removal from office last year.
Broderson, who was re-elected and began her second term as mayor in January, was removed from office by a unanimous city council vote last May. After appealing the removal vote, a Muscatine County District Court judge vacated the removal because council members violated her right to due process and had an interest in the action.
During the removal process, Mandsager alleged there were dozens of instances in which Broderson committed slander or libel, injured the city administrator's reputation or caused damages, such as mental pain and suffering and loss in employment opportunities.
Last month, Broderson filed a counterclaim, accusing Mandsager, City Attorney Matt Brick and city council members who served during her removal last year of abuse of process, defamation, infliction of emotional distress, malicious prosecution and other claims.
The trial set for next year will come a few months before the mayor's seat is once again up for re-election. Broderson's term expires Dec. 31, 2019.
