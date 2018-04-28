Jeff Underwood, with the newly created Enterprise Innovation Group at Kent Corp., is vice president, innovation.
In addition to his current role, he will manage the new Kent Innovation Center at Iowa State University in the Research Park in Ames, Iowa. He will be the ISU relationship manager and is responsible for identifying emerging technologies, overseeing the year-round internship program and sponsoring research and co-innovation projects for the Kent family of companies.
Underwood joined Kent subsidiary Grain Processing Corporation in 1994 as a division engineer and grew in responsibility as part of its operations. In 2002, he joined the GPC Research Department as pilot plant manager. In 2008, he was promoted to director, process development, and in 2011, was promoted to vice president, research and development, with a focus on innovation. In 2014, he joined the supply chain group and became part of the business process redesign project.
He earned an MBA from the University of Iowa and a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Iowa State. He is a member of the Cultivation Corridor AgriTech Accelerator Board. He and his family will relocate to Ames.
