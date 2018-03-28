MUSCATINE — A jury will consider Muscatine City Administrator Gregg Mandsager's defamation lawsuit against Mayor Diana Broderson at a trial in September 2019.
District Chief Judge Marlita Greve set Sept. 16, 2019, as the trial date Wednesday morning and scheduled a settlement conference for Aug. 15, 2019. Mandsager is suing the mayor for defamation during her first term and removal from office last year.
The trial will be held at the Muscatine County Courthouse and is expected to last eight days, according to court documents.
Broderson, who was re-elected and began her second term as mayor in January, was removed from office by a unanimous city council vote last May. After appealing the removal vote, a Muscatine County District Court judge ruled the removal of Broderson was vacated, arguing council members violated her right to due process and had an interest in her impeachment.
During the removal process, Mandsager claimed there were dozens of instances in which Broderson allegedly committed slander or libel, injured the city administrator's reputation or caused damages, such as mental pain and suffering and loss in employment opportunities.
Among the allegations in the petition, Mandsager claims in February 2016, Broderson "asserted ... she is being undermined in her position by the city administrator," that the city administrator subjected her to a hostile work environment and that her position has been threatened due to gender discrimination.
Mandsager accuses Broderson of five charges in the petition: defamation, infliction of emotional distress, intentional interference with prospective business advantage, intentional interference with contract and respondeat superior or municipality liability.
He is requesting Broderson provide compensation for injuries and cost of legal action.
Last month, Broderson filed a counterclaim, accusing Mandsager, City Attorney Matt Brick and city council members who served during her removal last year of abuse of process, defamation, infliction of emotional distress, malicious prosecution and other claims.
In accusing the city leaders of defamation, Broderson alleged they exposed her to public hatred and ridicule, injuring her in the maintenance of her occupation, as well as causing her to suffer mental pain and damage to her reputation.
The current and former city council members included in the lawsuit are Allen Harvey, Phil Fitzgerald, Santos Saucedo, Michael Rehwaldt, Thomas Spread and Scott Natvig.
The trial set for next year will come a couple of months before the mayor's seat is once again up for re-election. Broderson's term expires Dec. 31, 2019.