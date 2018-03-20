The Muscatine Art Center is hosting"Faces of Iowa State," an exhibition of 39 portraits by Maquoketa artist Rose Frantzen. On Saturday, March 24, visitors can watch while Frantzen paints a portrait.
Frantzen's work has been featured nationally, including an exhibit of her "Portrait of Maquoketa" project at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery. The expanded installation of "Portrait of Maquoketa – The Dimensional View" has been exhibited at the Iowa State Historical Museum and twice at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport, which purchased the collection.
Frantzen’s demonstration will be 1:30-4:30 p.m. Families are encouraged to attend, and children can make their own portraits in the studio from 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Iowa City artist Megan Bishop will lead the free-drop-in portrait activity. Each child will receive a free-standing, cut-out form to being a portrait.
"Faces of Iowa State" will be on view at the Muscatine Art Center through April 15. Admission is free.
The exhibition is organized by University Museums with major support from the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, College of Business, College of Engineering, College of Human Sciences, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine, ISU Extension and Outreach, University Library, Office of the Vice President for Research and University Museums, Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa.
Visitors also can see works from the Muscatine Art Center’s portrait collection that spans more than 175 years and includes works by artists such as Henri Matisse, Vincent van Gogh, Mauricio Lasansky, John Mix Stanley and Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec.
The art center is at 1314 Mulberry Ave., Muscatine.
