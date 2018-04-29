Subscribe for 33¢ / day

The West Liberty Police Department on Saturday arrested a West Liberty woman in connection with theft and elder abuse.

Kristina Smith, 22, faces charges of second-degree theft and dependent adult abuse/neglect, both Class D felonies, according to Chief Kary Kinmonth, West Liberty Police Department.

West Liberty police investigated a complaint from the family of an 86-year-old West Liberty resident who was the alleged victim of a theft involving several thousand dollars. The investigation showed that Smith was working as a caregiver for the older person.

The Department of Human Services assisted in the investigation.

Smith bonded out of Muscatine County Jail on Saturday.

