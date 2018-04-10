Mandala Integrative Medicine will host the second Women’s Integrative Lifestyle Forum 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 19, at the River Center/Adler Theatre in Davenport. This year’s topic “How Does Your Passion Drive Your Purpose?” focuses on self-development and self-care in the areas of work, health, relationships and mindset.
Speakers will include Dr. Sayed A. Shah, M.D., emcee and life/relationship Rumaisa Khawaja, and lifestyle experts Natalie Brown and Brooke Lemke.
Shah is co-founder of Mandala Integrative Medicine. Khawaja is a certified life/relationship coach. Brown earned master's degrees in music education and ethnology and folklore. She runs Sounds Heal Studio, where she offers individual and group integral sound healing sessions.
Lemke led successful careers in sports, pharmacy and the film/television industry before graduating from the Hypnosis Motivation Institute, College of Hypnotherapy.
A forum will feature a panel discussion with:
- Lisa McCormick Eveleth of "Live Fit with Lupus"
- Leslie Wethington Klipsch, author of "Mama Bear’s Manifesto"
- Angie Kendall, director of development and communications at Child Abuse Council Quad-Cities
- Heidi Collins of Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC
- Sarah Stevens of The Beautiful Project.
Tickets are $28.45, available at https://mimqc.com/events. Each ticket comes with a free drink. From each ticket, $5 will be donated to Norma’s Place, a shelter that houses and employs women.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.