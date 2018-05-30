My parents owned a small department store and one of my duties was to sweep the sidewalk before opening time. I swept up gum and candy wrappers, cigarette butts, soda cans, and discarded sales receipts.
Dad insisted the store’s entryway was clean when the doors were opened at 9 a.m. Litter on our sidewalks was unacceptable, a poor reflection on our store. My parents had the same rules for our house.
In every town there are parking lots, sidewalks and yards that are littered, and Muscatine is no exception. There is an abundance of litterbugs who live in or visit our downtown area. On the north side of town there is a large retail parking lot that has a growing amount of cigarette butts that I find disgusting. Since last fall I’ve kept an eye on it, hoping that someday I’ll see the area cleaned. I’m about ready to take a broom and dustpan and clean it up myself. It’s a chain store so perhaps the manager thinks it is someone else’s responsibility to keep the parking lot clean.
A few months ago Jo Anne and I had an appointment with the manager of an upscale hotel in another city. It was disappointing to see quite a bit of litter in the parking lot; not a good first impression. I was tempted to mention it to the manager but I felt uncomfortable doing so and kept these thoughts to myself.
Don’t get me started on the obnoxious, self-centered people who toss their cigarette butts on the ground; some even emptying their car ashtrays on public property. What nerve. Their actions are inexcusable, selfish and repulsive. Who do they think they are?
Yes, the ideal solution is for all citizens to not litter, but that’s not likely to happen. Children imitate adults, and even though there wasn’t a single time I ever witnessed my parents littering, not all children have that type of example set for them. There are laws against littering but I’ve never seen them enforced. If all of us would take a few seconds to pick up 1-2 pieces of litter and deposit it correctly, perhaps that will be an incentive for others to do the same.
Let’s be respectful of our environment and of each other. A special shout out and thumbs up to the Lion's Club who clean up roadside litter on the highway 61 bypass on a regular basis. Way to go. Your efforts are deeply appreciated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.