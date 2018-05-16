Wednesday, May 16
The Muscatine-Louisa Island Levee Committee: The Muscatine-Louisa Island Levee Committee will meet at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, at the Fruitland Community Center.
Monday, June 11
Rockridge School Board meeting: Rockridge School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 11, at Rockridge High School, 14110 134th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge, Illinois.
Muscatine School Board meeting: The Muscatine School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, June 11, at Muscatine City Hall, 215 Sycamore St., Muscatine.
Wednesday, June 20
The Muscatine-Louisa Island Levee Committee: The Muscatine-Louisa Island Levee Committee will meet at 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, at the Fruitland Community Center.
Monday, July 9
Muscatine School Board meeting: The Muscatine School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, July 9, at Muscatine City Hall, 215 Sycamore St., Muscatine.
Wednesday, July 18
The Muscatine-Louisa Island Levee Committee: The Muscatine-Louisa Island Levee Committee will meet at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, at the Fruitland Community Center.
