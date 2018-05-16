Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Wednesday, May 16

The Muscatine-Louisa Island Levee Committee: The Muscatine-Louisa Island Levee Committee will meet at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, at the Fruitland Community Center.

Monday, June 11

Rockridge School Board meeting: Rockridge School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 11, at Rockridge High School, 14110 134th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge, Illinois.

Muscatine School Board meeting: The Muscatine School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, June 11, at Muscatine City Hall, 215 Sycamore St., Muscatine.

Wednesday, June 20

The Muscatine-Louisa Island Levee Committee: The Muscatine-Louisa Island Levee Committee will meet at 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, at the Fruitland Community Center.

Monday, July 9

Muscatine School Board meeting: The Muscatine School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, July 9, at Muscatine City Hall, 215 Sycamore St., Muscatine.

Wednesday, July 18

The Muscatine-Louisa Island Levee Committee: The Muscatine-Louisa Island Levee Committee will meet at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, at the Fruitland Community Center.

