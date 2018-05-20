Beloit 3, Quad-Cities 2

Quad-CitiesabrhbiBeloitabrhbi
Meyers cf McDonald cf 
Arauz 2b Armenteros dh 
Castro dh Farrar lf 
Seirra ss Hargrove 1b 
Adams 1b Meggs rf 
De La Cruz rf Lopez 3b 
Shaver 3b Loehr 2b 
Papierski c Weber c 
Julks lf Lage ss 
          
          
          
          
         
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals32 Totals30 
Quad-Cities 000002000--2  
Beloit 00000210x--3  

E--De La Cruz (4); Lage (1). LOB--QC 7, Bel 5. 2B--Sierra (2), Shaver (3), Adams (5); McDonald (6). 3B--Castro (1); Farrar (4). SB -- Sierra (1).

Quad-Citiesiphrerbbso
Ivey 6.0 
Paredes (L, 0-1) 2.0 
Beloit       
Conley 5.0 
Poche' (W, 1-2) 4.0 
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       

WP--Paredes. U -- Tanner Moore, Taylor Payne. T--2:31. A--410.

Cedar Rapids 6, Clinton 1

Cedar Rapids;101;001;003;--;6;12;0

Clinton;010;000;000;--;1;4;2

Brusdar Graterol, Carlos Suniaga (6), Calvin Faucher (9) and Ben Rortvedt; Oliver Jaskie, Scott Boches (6), Matt Clancy (8) and Ryan Scott. WP -- Graterol (2-0); LP -- Jaskie (1-4). Two or more hits -- CR (Jordan Gore, Alex Kirilloff, Jose Miranda, Rortvedt); Clinton (Eugene Helder). 3B -- CR (Gore). HR -- CR (Kirilloff). RBI -- CR (Kirilloff 3, Shane Carrier, Andrew Bechtold); Clinton (Helder).

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments