Beloit 3, Quad-Cities 2
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Beloit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Meyers cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McDonald cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Arauz 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Armenteros dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Castro dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Farrar lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Seirra ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Hargrove 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Adams 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Meggs rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|De La Cruz rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Shaver 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Loehr 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Papierski c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Weber c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Julks lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lage ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|3
|Quad-Cities
|000
|002
|000
|--
|2
|Beloit
|000
|002
|10x
|--
|3
E--De La Cruz (4); Lage (1). LOB--QC 7, Bel 5. 2B--Sierra (2), Shaver (3), Adams (5); McDonald (6). 3B--Castro (1); Farrar (4). SB -- Sierra (1).
|Quad-Cities
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Ivey
|6.0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Paredes (L, 0-1)
|2.0
|3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Beloit
|Conley
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Poche' (W, 1-2)
|4.0
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
WP--Paredes. U -- Tanner Moore, Taylor Payne. T--2:31. A--410.
Cedar Rapids 6, Clinton 1
Cedar Rapids;101;001;003;--;6;12;0
Clinton;010;000;000;--;1;4;2
Brusdar Graterol, Carlos Suniaga (6), Calvin Faucher (9) and Ben Rortvedt; Oliver Jaskie, Scott Boches (6), Matt Clancy (8) and Ryan Scott. WP -- Graterol (2-0); LP -- Jaskie (1-4). Two or more hits -- CR (Jordan Gore, Alex Kirilloff, Jose Miranda, Rortvedt); Clinton (Eugene Helder). 3B -- CR (Gore). HR -- CR (Kirilloff). RBI -- CR (Kirilloff 3, Shane Carrier, Andrew Bechtold); Clinton (Helder).
