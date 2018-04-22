Quad-Cities 2-3, Burlington 3-2

First game

Quad-CitiesabrhbiBurlingtonabrhbi
Julks rf Rivas ss 
Adams 1b Adell rf 
Arauz 2b Marsh lf 
Tovalin 3b Griffin cf 
Almonte lf Hunter dh 
De La Cruz dh Pina c 
Bracamonte c Torres 2b 
Meyers cf MacKinnon 1b 
Bohanek ss Pineda 3b 
          
          
          
          
         
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals2526Totals25 
Quad-Cities 0110000--2  
Burlington 300000x--3  

E--Tovalin (2). DP-- QC 0, Burlington 2. LOB--QC 4, Burlington 6. 2B--Tovalin (2), De La Cruz (4), Adams (2); Rivas (2), Adell (3), Hunter (2).

Quad-Citiesiphrerbbso
Ramirez (L, 1-2) 0.2 
Castellanos 5.1 
       
Burlington       
Traver (W, 2-1) 5.0 
Hanewich (S, 1) 2.0 
       
       
       
       
       
       
       

HBP--Bohanek (by Traver). BK--Traver. U -- Jake Botek, Alex Nash. T--2:10.

Second game

Quad-CitiesabrhbiBurlingtonabrhbi
Julks lf Griffin rf 
Adams dh Hunter lf 
Arauz ss Marsh cf 
Garcia 1b Torres 2b 
Almonte 2b Garcia ss 
De La Cruz rf Wenson c 
Papierski c MacKinnon 1b 
Meyers cf Sanchez dh 
Bohanek 3b Pineda 3b 
          
          
          
          
         
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals23 Totals21 
Quad-Cities 0001200--3  
Burlington 0020000--2  

DP-- QC 1, Burlington 0. LOB--QC 4, Burlington 10. 2B--Julks (2); Garcia (3). SB -- Hunter (4), Marsh (2), Pineda (2). CS -- Arauz (3). SF--Almonte, Bohanek; Torres, Garcia.

Quad-Citiesiphrerbbso
Javier 3.0 
McKee (W, 2-0) 1.1 
Aquino 1.0 
Duncan (S, 1) 1.2 
       
Burlington       
Malmin 4.0 
Isaac (L, 0-1) 3.0 
       
       
       
       
       

WP--Javier, Aquino. PB -- Wenson (2). U -- Alex Nash, Jake Botek. T--2:49. A--619.

Clinton 5, Beloit 1

Beloit;000;000;001;--;1;5;2

Clinton;100;202;00x;--;5;6;0

Wyatt Marks, Jean Ruiz (5) and Jordan Devencenzi; Raymond Kerr, David Gerber (5), Austin Hutchison (7), Chris Castellanos (9) and Ryan Scott. WP -- Gerber (2-1); LP -- Marks (2-1). Two or more hits -- Beloit (Trace Loehr); Clinton (Dimas Ojeda, Scott). HR -- Clinton (Ojeda). RBI -- Clinton (Greifer Andrade 2, Scott 2, Ojeda). T -- 2:12. A -- 901.

