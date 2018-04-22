Quad-Cities 2-3, Burlington 3-2
First game
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Burlington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Julks rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Rivas ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Adams 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Adell rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Arauz 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Marsh lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tovalin 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Griffin cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Almonte lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hunter dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|De La Cruz dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Pina c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Bracamonte c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Torres 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|MacKinnon 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Bohanek ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pineda 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|25
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|25
|3
|6
|3
|Quad-Cities
|011
|000
|0
|--
|2
|Burlington
|300
|000
|x
|--
|3
E--Tovalin (2). DP-- QC 0, Burlington 2. LOB--QC 4, Burlington 6. 2B--Tovalin (2), De La Cruz (4), Adams (2); Rivas (2), Adell (3), Hunter (2).
|Quad-Cities
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Ramirez (L, 1-2)
|0.2
|4
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Castellanos
|5.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Burlington
|Traver (W, 2-1)
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Hanewich (S, 1)
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP--Bohanek (by Traver). BK--Traver. U -- Jake Botek, Alex Nash. T--2:10.
Second game
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Burlington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Julks lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Griffin rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Adams dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Hunter lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Arauz ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Marsh cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Garcia 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Torres 2b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Almonte 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Garcia ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|De La Cruz rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Wenson c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Papierski c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|MacKinnon 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Meyers cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Sanchez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bohanek 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Pineda 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|23
|3
|5
|3
|Totals
|21
|2
|3
|2
|Quad-Cities
|000
|120
|0
|--
|3
|Burlington
|002
|000
|0
|--
|2
DP-- QC 1, Burlington 0. LOB--QC 4, Burlington 10. 2B--Julks (2); Garcia (3). SB -- Hunter (4), Marsh (2), Pineda (2). CS -- Arauz (3). SF--Almonte, Bohanek; Torres, Garcia.
|Quad-Cities
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Javier
|3.0
|2
|2
|2
|5
|5
|McKee (W, 2-0)
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Aquino
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Duncan (S, 1)
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Burlington
|Malmin
|4.0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Isaac (L, 0-1)
|3.0
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
WP--Javier, Aquino. PB -- Wenson (2). U -- Alex Nash, Jake Botek. T--2:49. A--619.
Clinton 5, Beloit 1
Beloit;000;000;001;--;1;5;2
Clinton;100;202;00x;--;5;6;0
Wyatt Marks, Jean Ruiz (5) and Jordan Devencenzi; Raymond Kerr, David Gerber (5), Austin Hutchison (7), Chris Castellanos (9) and Ryan Scott. WP -- Gerber (2-1); LP -- Marks (2-1). Two or more hits -- Beloit (Trace Loehr); Clinton (Dimas Ojeda, Scott). HR -- Clinton (Ojeda). RBI -- Clinton (Greifer Andrade 2, Scott 2, Ojeda). T -- 2:12. A -- 901.
