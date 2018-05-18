Quad-Cities 3, Beloit 2

Quad-CitiesabrhbiBeloitabrhbi
Jacob Meyers CFTrace Loehr 2b
Jonathan Arauz 2b Lazaro Armenteros lf
Ruben Castro C Austin Beck cf
Miguelangel Sierra ssHunter Hargrove 1b
Jake Adams 1B Logan Farrar dh 
Bryan De La Cruz RF Jesus Lopez 3b 
Corey Julks LF Jack Meggs rf
Cody Bohanek 3b Skyler Weber c
Roman Garcia dh Nick Allen ss
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals34 Totals35 
Quad-Cities 000300000--3  
Beloit 000100001--2  

-- Sierra (4); Meggs (1). LOB -- Quad-Cities 6, Beloit 11. 2B -- Julks (7); Hargrove 2 (10), Lopez (5), Beck (6). SB -- Bohanek (7). CS -- Armenteros (2). SF -- Farrar.

Quad-Citiesiphrerbbso
Cesar Rosado4.0 
Patrick Sandoval (W, 3-1) 4.1 
Carlos Sanabria (S, 4) 0.2 
       
Beloit       
Josh Reagan 3.0 
Wyatt Marks (L, 3-3)6.0 
       
       
       
       
       
       

WP -- Reagan. U -- Tanner Moore, Taylor Payne. -- 2:57. -- 536.

Clinton 7, Cedar Rapids 6

Cedar Rapids;000;000;060;--;6;9;1

Clinton;000;025;00x;--;7;14;3

Tommy Romero, Collin Kober (8), Kyle Wilcox (8) and Ryan Scott. Blayne Enlow, Nick Brown (5), Jose Martinez (6) and David Banuelos. WP -- Tommy Romero (3-2). LP -- Nick Brown (0-2). Save -- Kyle Wilcox (1). Two or more hits -- Cedar Rapids, Alex Kirilloff, Trey Cabbage, Jordan Gore; Clinton, Ariel Sandoval 3, Joseph Rosa, Eugene Helder, Jack Larsen, Dimas Ojeda, Billy Cooke. 2B -- Cedar Rapids, Ben Rortvedt; Clinton, Ariel Sandoval, Dimas Ojeda. 3B -- Cedar Rapids, Trey Cabbage; Clinton, Jack Larsen. RBI -- Cedar Rapids, Ben Rortvedt 3, Jordan Gore; Clinton, Ariel Sandoval 3, Joseph Rosa, Eugene Helder, Jack Larsen, Billy Cooke

