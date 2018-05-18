Quad-Cities 3, Beloit 2
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Beloit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Jacob Meyers CF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Trace Loehr 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Jonathan Arauz 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lazaro Armenteros lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ruben Castro C
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Austin Beck cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Miguelangel Sierra ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Hunter Hargrove 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Jake Adams 1B
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Logan Farrar dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Bryan De La Cruz RF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Jesus Lopez 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Corey Julks LF
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Jack Meggs rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cody Bohanek 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Skyler Weber c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Roman Garcia dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Nick Allen ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|35
|2
|9
|2
|Quad-Cities
|000
|300
|000
|--
|3
|Beloit
|000
|100
|001
|--
|2
E -- Sierra (4); Meggs (1). LOB -- Quad-Cities 6, Beloit 11. 2B -- Julks (7); Hargrove 2 (10), Lopez (5), Beck (6). SB -- Bohanek (7). CS -- Armenteros (2). SF -- Farrar.
|Quad-Cities
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Cesar Rosado
|4.0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|4
|Patrick Sandoval (W, 3-1)
|4.1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Carlos Sanabria (S, 4)
|0.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Beloit
|Josh Reagan
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Wyatt Marks (L, 3-3)
|6.0
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
WP -- Reagan. U -- Tanner Moore, Taylor Payne. T -- 2:57. A -- 536.
Clinton 7, Cedar Rapids 6
Cedar Rapids;000;000;060;--;6;9;1
Clinton;000;025;00x;--;7;14;3
Tommy Romero, Collin Kober (8), Kyle Wilcox (8) and Ryan Scott. Blayne Enlow, Nick Brown (5), Jose Martinez (6) and David Banuelos. WP -- Tommy Romero (3-2). LP -- Nick Brown (0-2). Save -- Kyle Wilcox (1). Two or more hits -- Cedar Rapids, Alex Kirilloff, Trey Cabbage, Jordan Gore; Clinton, Ariel Sandoval 3, Joseph Rosa, Eugene Helder, Jack Larsen, Dimas Ojeda, Billy Cooke. 2B -- Cedar Rapids, Ben Rortvedt; Clinton, Ariel Sandoval, Dimas Ojeda. 3B -- Cedar Rapids, Trey Cabbage; Clinton, Jack Larsen. RBI -- Cedar Rapids, Ben Rortvedt 3, Jordan Gore; Clinton, Ariel Sandoval 3, Joseph Rosa, Eugene Helder, Jack Larsen, Billy Cooke
