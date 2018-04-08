Kane County 1-0, Clinton 0-8

First game

Kane County;010;000;0;--;1;3;0

Clinton;000;000;0;--;0;4;0

Brian Shaffer, Matt Brill (5), Abraham Almonte (7) and Tim Susnara; Tommy Romero, Matt Clancy (6) and Nick Thurman. WP -- Brill (1-0); LP -- Romero (0-1). Two or more hits -- Clinton (Billy Cooke). 2B -- Clinton (Joesph Rosa). RBI -- KC (Yan Sanchez).

Second game

Kane County;000;000;0;--;0;2;2

Clinton;000;440;X;--;8;5;1

Kevin McCanna, Erbert Gonzalez (4), Breckin Williams (6) and Jose Herrera; Oliver Jaskie, David Gerber (5), Adonis De la Cruz (6) and Ryan Scott. WP -- Gerber (1-0); LP -- McCanna (0-1). Two or more hits -- KC (Yoel Yanqui). HR -- Clinton (Jack Larsen). RBI -- Clinton (Larsen 4, Ryan Costello 2, Johnny Adams).

