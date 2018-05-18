BELOIT, Wis. -- Corey Julks went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs to help spur the Quad-Cities River Bandits to a 3-2 win over the Beloit Snappers for their fourth straight victory.
The victory at Pohlman Field keeps the Bandits a half-game ahead of the Clinton LumberKings for first place in the Western Division.
The Bandits scored all of their runs in the top of the fourth inning. After Julks drove in two runs with a double, he came around to score on a single by Cody Bohanek.
Beloit got a run back in the bottom of the inning as a sacrifice fly by Logan Farrar scored Austin Beck to cut into the lead.
The Snappers inched closer with an unearned run in the bottom of the ninth and had a runner on second base with two outs but Carlos Sanabria got Hunter Hargrove to fly out to center field for his fourth save of the season.
Patrick Sandoval (3-1) pitched 4.1 innings of relief, striking out four to earn the win while Wyatt Marks (3-3) took the loss for the Snappers.
Clinton hangs on for win: The Clinton LumberKings took a big lead then had to hang on to grab a 7-6 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels Friday night at Ashford University Field.
Clinton took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning, with Ariel Sandoval driving in Joseph Rosa with a single, then scoring on a triple by Jack Larsen.
The LumberKings piled on in the next inning, scoring five runs, two coming on a double by Sandoval, who finished the night 3 for 5 with three RBIs.
Cedar Rapids mounted a comeback in the top of the eighth inning, scoring six runs, three coming on a two-out, bases-loaded double by Ben Rortvedt. Kyle Wilcox entered in relief and struck out Trey Cabbage to end the inning.
The Kernels got the tying run to second in the ninth inning but Wilcox struck out the last two batters to earn his first save of the season.
Tommy Romero (3-2) took the win for Clinton, which has won two straight while Nick Brown (0-2) took the loss for the Kernels, who have lost four straight.
